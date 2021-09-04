NYSC D-G rejoices with corps member delivered of a baby boy in Bayelsa

NYSC Director-General, Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Saturday in Yenagoa rejoiced with a prospective corps member delivered of a baby boy in Bayelsa.

The new mother, Ramatu Yunusa, was delivered of her baby boy on Thursday soon after registering as member of the 2021, Batch ‘B’, Stream II.

Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, stated in Abuja on Saturday that Gen. Ibrahim expressed his delight when he visited mother and child at the Bayelsa State Referral Hospital, Kaiama.

“He announced that the NYSC would settle the medical bills incurred by the mother and her baby,’’ Adeyemi added.

Briefing Gen. Ibrahim, NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator, Mrs Elizabeth Ojugo, said: “hospital personnel that attended to Ramatu included one serving NYSC doctor, Mbanusi Chiebonam.

Ramatu and her husband, Liman Suleiman, expressed appreciation of the support given to the family by the NYSC management. (NAN)

