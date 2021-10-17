NYSC D-G, Marwa bag ‘Sun Award for Public Service’

Brig.-Gen.Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has bagged the 2020 Sun Award for Public Service.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that Ibrahim was presented with the award on Saturday night in Lagos.

“The DG has again received another accolade to his already long list of honours as he was presented the Sun Awards 2020 for Public Service by the Publishers of The Sun Newspapers.

“In a short video aired before the Award presentation, Management of the SUN Newspapers said the DG NYSC was considered for the award because of the unprecedented changes he has brought to the National Youth Service Corps as the 18th Chief Executive of the organisation.

“His collaboration with Agencies, Organisations and Financial Institutions that seek to empower members of the corps were also presented as attributes that make Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu an exceptional leader deserving of the award,” the statement read in part.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, who represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, praised the management of Sun Newspapers for sustaining the award ceremony for 18 years.

Mustapha also commended Sun for “the very rigorous selection process that ensured only deserving individuals are selected for the prestigious award”.

The statement noted that 20 individuals were given awards for Public Service, Philanthropy, Business and Technology at the well-attended ceremony.

Also in attendance were the governors of Edo, Kano and Ondo States, while Kogi, Yobe and Borno governors were represented by their deputies.

Ibrahim was accompanied by his wife and some NYSC directors to the investiture.

Another winner in the same category was the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, the statement added. (NAN)

