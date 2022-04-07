NYSC D-G assures corps members of security, welfare

By Blessing Odega

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, says the security and welfare of corps members are topmost priority to the scheme.

Ibrahim gave the assurance on Thursday in Mangu, Plateau, while addressing the 2022 Batch “A’ stream II corps members at the formal closing and passing out from the orientation programme.

Ibrahim, represented by the State Coordinator, NYSC in Plateau, Ms Caroline Embu, revealed that the NYSC had sustained its liaison with security agencies.

He said that the measure was not only to ensure their safety but also make essential provisions that would enable the corps members have a fulfilling service year.

The D-G, however, cautioned the corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid risky engagements such as staying out late at night, attending late night parties and the acceptance of car rides from strangers.

He further warned them against embarking on unauthorised journeys especially night trips.

He cautioned them to ensure they board vehicles from authorised motor parks.

The D-G appealed to employers to accept corps members posted to them, and to prioritise their welfare and provide an enabling environment for them to develop their potentials.

Ibrahim tasked the corps members to respect the cultures and traditions of their host communities and integrate seamlessly.

He urged the corps members to serve as ambassadors of the NYSC by offering selfless service and by being instruments of unity in their host communities.

He further tasked the corps members to remain patriotic and hardworking during their service year.

The D-G enjoined them to embark on Community Development Services that would be of immense benefit to their host communities.

Ibrahim also challenged the corps members to participate in the post-camp Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) and become proficient in a particular skill.

He said such proficiency would equip them for self-development and service which would in turn improve their socio-economic status after their service year.(NAN)

