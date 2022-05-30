NYSC D-G assures continuation of welfare packages to staff

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has assured

staff of the scheme that he will consolidate on existing welfare packages established by his predecessor.

He gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja in an address at the opening ceremony of the scheme’s Planning, Research and

Statistics (PRS) Schedule Officers’ workshop.

The workshop has “Remodeling of the Schedule of Duties of PRS Officers for Effective Programme Planning, Execution and Evaluation” as its theme.

Fadah, who was represented by the Director, Community Development Service (CDS), Mr Abdulrasaq Salawu, said he would place

more emphasis on training and re-training of officers.

According to him, the workshop is a platform for capacity building and refining the skills of officers to live up to their responsibilities,

meet the realities and expectations in the ever-changing, knowledge and technology-driven world.

“It is in line with management’s resolve to ensure that officers saddled with any responsibility in the scheme are equipped with the required knowledge and skills for optimal performance.

He added that the workshop was also aimed at repositioning the operations of the scheme in line with best practices, avail the PRS officers the

opportunity to review and evaluate their performance, with a view to improving on existing modalities.

He said “it will also serve as an avenue for officers to share experiences and exchange ideas to adopt best practices.”

The new NYSC boss also said that the workshop would bring about innovation, regular updates and improved quality of reports from schedule officers.

Fadah said that the workshop would enhance the capacity of officers with skills for effective planning, research, data collation and analysis of the scheme’s activities and

programmes.

The Director, PRS, Mr Ahmed Ikaka, said that the department was saddled with the responsibility of planning, coordination, research, data collation and analysis,

as well as monitoring and evaluation of NYSC programmes and activities.

He said that the workshop would provide officers with necessary skills for critical evaluation and feedback mechanism with a view to improving service delivery.

“At the end of this workshop, PRS officers are expected to perform optimally.

“The lack of capacity or dereliction of duty shall not be entertained.

“Officers must also be proficient in the application of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools for improved performance,’’he added. (NAN)(

