NYSC, cornerstone of unity, devt. – Mutfwang

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as a cornerstone for national development and unity.

By Blessing Odega

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as a cornerstone for national development and unity.

The governor made the remark on Friday during the official opening and swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch “A” Stream II corps members’ orientation exercise.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Musa Ashoms, Mutfwang, said corps members were more than participants in a one-year service programme.

He described them as ambassadors of unity, symbols of national integration, and catalysts for social and economic progress.

He urged the newly sworn-in corps members to take the orientation course seriously, adhere to the scheme’s by-laws, and cultivate discipline, patriotism, self-reliance, and leadership skills that would benefit them during and after their service year.

“Uphold the dignity of your uniform, remain dedicated to your assignments, and conduct yourselves with integrity,” the governor advised.

Mutfwang also urged them to serve as dependable agents of transformation by shunning vices that could hinder their future.

He reassured the corps members of his administration’s commitment, in collaboration with security agencies, to sustaining peace and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors in Plateau State.

Earlier, Mr Jonathan Yavala, Plateau State Coordinator of the NYSC, encouraged the corps members to actively participate in all camp activities, as they were vital preparation for the service year ahead.

Yavala also appreciated the Plateau State Government for its continuous support of the NYSC scheme, especially the resumption of work at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Mangu.

He appealed for sustained efforts to ensure the camp was fully operational again.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,500 corps members were registered at the close of registration.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)