NYSC Coordinator urges corps members to settle in Jigawa

Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, the Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jigawa, has advised Corps Members posted to the state to settle there.

Adamu gave the advice in her welcome address at the inauguration of the 2021 Sports and Cultural Festival in Dutse on Wednesday.

She explained that the state, being a developing one, has many avenues that the corps members could leverage on and make a living.

The coordinator further described Jigawa as the only state where corps members were not being rejected by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“The corps members are highly valued and loved. This positive disposition results in greater productivity by corps members,’’ the coordinator added.

According to her, the choice of state by the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, to host seven states of the North-West zone for the event, was a huge credit to the state government.

“It is equally an amplification of the state as one of the most NYSC friendly in the country. It is also a state adjudged the most peaceful and recording almost zero percentage crime rate.

“And no wonder whenever prospective corps members check their dashboards and discover that they were posted to the state, they usually feel highly elated,’’ the coordinator said.

Adamu added that the festival was organised across the six geopolitical zones of the country in order foster unity, understanding, and brotherliness among corps members.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa commended NYSC for choosing the state as host of the event.

Badaru, represented by Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, the state Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, described the NYSC scheme as a veritable tool that continued to foster unity and understanding among Nigerians.

“With the scheme in place, Nigeria will remain united and stronger because it is the most realistic way that has continues to bring peace and unity to the country.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to support and strengthen the continuity of the scheme,’’ Badaru said.

The governor, who later declared the festival open, urged the participants to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship, noting that there will be no winner or loser as the event was just organised to foster unity and understanding, as well as entertainment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bauchi, FCT, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kebbi would be competing in football, volleyball, athletics, dance and drama in the three-day festival.

The festival began on Wednesday at the Gen. Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp and Sports Complex, Dutse. (NAN)

