NYSC coordinator lauds Fintiri over road, other projects

February 25, 2022 Favour Lashem



By Kado

Mr Tukur, Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Adamawa, has commended Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, for approving perimeter fencing of permanent camp, Damare.

Tukur, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Yola on Friday, also commended governor over ongoing 4.6 kilometers access road project in the camp.

He said that road project, if completed would ease the hardship being faced by corps members and other people in the area.

“We are elated at the twin projects of the ongoing 4.6km road construction to the permanent camp, Damare.

“As well as Fintiri’s gracious of the construction of concrete perimeter fence for the camp”, he said.

According to him, the fence will go a long towards improving security of corps members in the camp.

The interventions, he said, clearly demonstrated Fintiri’s love and passion for the as well as his practical appreciation of the corps members’ contribution to the overall development of state.

The coordinator further thanked stakeholders and urged them to continue supporting the scheme for development of the state and at large. (NAN)

