NYSC conducts sanitation in 17 LGAs in Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has conducted environmental sanitation at different markets and motor parks in the  17 local government areas of  Plateau.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim’ address was read Ms Caroline Embu,  the Plateau  Coordinator of  the  NYSC,   to the corps during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports  that the exercise was of  the NYSC’ activities  to mark the 2021  National Sanitation Day.

Ibrahim said that the  scheme recognised that environmental sanitation was a key for the prevention of diseases and epidemics  in the society.

The D-G said that the NYSC embarked on the exercise following the outcome of the nationwide medical outreach recently conducted on the platform of NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

He said that from there, it was revealed that most of the ailments diagnosed and treated were as a result of poor hygiene.

He called for sensitisation to empower people with adequate information on good grooming and environmental hygiene.

The D-G stated that environmental protection and sanitation had become inseparable for a stable, healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

Mr Ali Hassan, the General Secretary  of Market Association in Bukuru, applauded the NYSC for embarking on environmental sanitation in markets and motor parks.

Hassan said that the exercise was a laudable one, adding that  the NYSC had shown that aside unifying people, the scheme was also concerned about clean environment and health of the people.

Another trader at the Bukuru market, Mr Nasiru Yahaya, commended the NYSC for embarking on such exercise, saying it  would help prevent diseases caused   dirty environments.

Yahaya appealed to the NYSC to make the exercise a fortnightly event as it would of great benefit to .

Mr Lucky Onyebuchi, the Chairman of the  Traders Association, Gada Biu Market, said that the exercise was the first of its kind experienced in the market.

He commended the NYSC for putting such  an initiative in place as it would benefit the people and the environment at large.

The leader of the Gada-Biu Motor Park, Mr Mgbedike Nwogbo, appreciated the NYSC for embarking on the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps swept and cleared wastes in the markets and at motor  parks.

The exercise took place at the Gada Biu Market and the  motorpark in Jos North and in Bukuru Market in Jos South Local Government areas of Plateau. (NAN)

