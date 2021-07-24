NYSC conducts sanitation in 17 LGAs in Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has conducted environmental sanitation at different markets and motor parks in the 17 local government areas of Plateau.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim’s address was read by Ms Caroline Embu, the Plateau Coordinator of the NYSC, to the corps members during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was part of the NYSC’s activities to mark the 2021 National Sanitation Day.

Ibrahim said that the scheme recognised that environmental sanitation was a required key for the prevention of diseases and epidemics in the society.

The D-G said that the NYSC embarked on the exercise following the outcome of the nationwide medical outreach recently conducted on the platform of NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

He said that from there, it was revealed that most of the ailments diagnosed and treated were as a result of poor hygiene.

He called for more sensitisation to empower people with adequate information on good grooming and environmental hygiene.

The D-G stated that environmental protection and sanitation had become inseparable for a stable, healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

Mr Ali Hassan, the General Secretary of Market Association in Bukuru, applauded the NYSC for embarking on environmental sanitation in markets and motor parks.

Hassan said that the exercise was a laudable one, adding that the NYSC had shown that aside unifying people, the scheme was also concerned about clean environment and health of the people.

Another trader at the Bukuru market, Mr Nasiru Yahaya, commended the NYSC for embarking on such exercise, saying it would help prevent diseases caused by dirty environments.

Yahaya appealed to the NYSC to make the exercise a fortnightly event as it would be of great benefit to everyone.

Mr Lucky Onyebuchi, the Chairman of the Traders Association, Gada Biu Market, said that the exercise was the first of its kind experienced in the market.

He commended the NYSC for putting such an initiative in place as it would benefit the people and the environment at large.

The leader of the Gada-Biu Motor Park, Mr Mgbedike Nwogbo, appreciated the NYSC for embarking on the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members swept and cleared wastes in the markets and at motor parks.

The exercise took place at the Gada Biu Market and the motorpark in Jos North and in Bukuru Market in Jos South Local Government areas of Plateau. (NAN)

