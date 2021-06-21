NYSC conducts free medical outreach in Plateau community

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday commenced a one-week free medical outreach in Lofan community, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

The Plateau Coordinator, NYSC, Ms Caroline Embu, said the exercise under its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme, was aimed at bringing healthcare to people living in the rural areas.

Embu said that members of the community would be attended to by the Corps health medical team.

“During the outreach, there will be health talks and sensitisation, diagnosis for hypertension, hepatitis B and C, and HIV tests will be conducted while children will be dewormed.

“The initiative commenced in 2014 with the aim of promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.

“Over two thousand persons have so far benefitted from the programme on the Plateau while it has impacted over two million people nationwide since its inception,’’ she said.

Embu called on the members of the community to avail themselves of the free medical outreach.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) were elated by the free medical outreach.

Mrs Christiana Dung, one the beneficiary thanked the NYSC for the outreach saying it availed her the opportunity to know her current health status free and without going to the hospital.

Also, Mrs Lydia Amos, commended the NYSC for the outreach and appealed to government to conduct free medical outreaches especially for those in the rural areas. (NAN)

