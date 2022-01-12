NYSC commended for innovative service delivery

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps has been commended for prompt and effective service delivery with innovation.

The National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli stated this in on Wednesday, while playing host to the NYSC Head Reforms, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba who paid her a courtesy visit.

Represented by the Head Operations, Mrs Hajiya Jummai, the SERVICOM National Coordinator, while receiving the nine books recently unveiled by the NYSC on its activities since its inception in 1973, NYSC Front Desk Officers’ jackets, NYSC SERVICOM Stickers and the newly improved NYSC Visitors tag from Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba, urged the Scheme’s management not to let its guard in its professional lead in service delivery.

It would be recalled that SERVICOM Presidency had earlier presented a letter commendation to the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim describing him as the Chief Executive in Team A and also the Head Reforms, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba as the third Nodal Team A for year 2021.

“This is in recognition your assertive and professional lead in ensuring a functional and effective SERVICOM Unit in National Youth Service Corps.

“We shall continue to count on your inspiring drive and towards the provision visible service improvement and customer-centred service in the Corps”, Akajemeli stated.

