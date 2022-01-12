NYSC commended for innovative service delivery

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps has been commended for prompt and effective service delivery with innovation.

The National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, while playing host to the NYSC Head of Reforms, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba who paid her a courtesy visit.

Represented by the Head of Operations, Mrs Hajiya Jummai, the SERVICOM National Coordinator, while receiving the nine books recently unveiled by the NYSC on its activities since its inception in 1973, NYSC Front Desk Officers’ jackets, NYSC SERVICOM Stickers and the newly improved NYSC Visitors tag from Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba, urged the Scheme’s management not to let down its guard in its professional lead in service delivery.

It would be recalled that SERVICOM Presidency had earlier presented a letter of commendation to the NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim describing him as the Best Chief Executive in Team A and also the Head of Reforms, Alhaji Abdullahi Yusuf Baba as the third best Nodal Officer Team A for year 2021.

“This is in recognition of your assertive and professional lead in ensuring a functional and effective SERVICOM Unit in National Youth Service Corps.

“We shall continue to count on your inspiring drive and commitment towards the provision of visible service improvement and customer-centred service in the Corps”, Akajemeli stated.

