NYSC: CJ swears in 926 Corps members in Sokoto

Justice Sa’idu Sifawa, the Chief Judge of Sokoto State, on Wednesday swore in 926 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members for 2022 Batch B, Stream I, service year.

Sifawa, represented by Chief Magistrate Maryam Haruna, administered the oath on the corps members, comprising 672 males and 254 females, at Wamakko NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sokoto.

The chief judge called on the corps members to be law-abiding and respect NYSC rules at all times.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammadu Nakamba, urged the corps members to participate in skills acquisition training, designed to promote self-reliance and encourage productive living, especially among youths.

Nakamba said eight skills acquisition programmes were designed for corps members, in collaboration with some agencies, to facilitate training.

He urged the corps members to avail themselves of the opportunities, adding that partnerships with trainers and funding institutions were carefully being implemented to avoid fraud and other illegal dealings.

Nakamba advised them to be patriotic in their service to nation, and always shun cultism, drug abuse, and acts that might jeopardise the peace and stability of the country.

“The major objective of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration.

“This informed your deployment away from your states of origin and your assembly here from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio–economic backgrounds.

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity at a broader understanding of the country, but entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere of friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” Nakamba said.

While cautioning them against unnecessary travels, the coordinator urged them to exhibit the highest level of discipline in their relationships with NYSC authorities and their host communities.

Nakamba, who also spoke against the backdrop of Nigeria’s security challenges, advised the corps members to be conscious of their environments and the people they associated with.

The coordinator enjoined them to work towards national development, and be agents of change in the society.

He further advised them to focus on issues and things that promoted unity, and shun sentiments and things that could cause crisis and bring division among Nigerians.

He thanked federal agencies, states, local government councils, and traditional rulers for their support to the scheme.

NAN reports that the corps members were sensitised on the COVID-19 pandemic and breast cancer, and were also given other health tips. (NAN)

