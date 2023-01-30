NYSC charges corps members in Borno to eschew indiscipline, insubordination

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has charged the 2023 Batch A Stream ‘l’ corps members deployed to Borno to eschew acts of indiscipline or insubordination.

The new NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Mohammed Adamu-Jiya, gave the charge during the swearing-in of about 888 corps members in Katsina on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members deployed to Borno for the three weeks orientation exercise comprise of 497 males and 391 females, and are having their camp in Katsina state due to the security challenge in Borno.

“We do not condone any acts of indiscipline or insubordination.

“If you feel aggrieved for any reason, please do not take laws into your hands, but report any case to the appropriate authority and your complaint will be addressed properly.

“Ensure that you are your brother’s keeper during and after the orientation programme. It is only by so doing that the unity in diversity which we have been preaching can be achieved.

“I strongly warn that you desist from cult activities and all forms of social vices capable of causing disorder throughout the orientation period,

“We may not be able to give you all the comfort that you desire, but we will ensure that you are provided with all the basic needs in camp,”the coordinator said.

Adamu-Jiya further urged the corps members to feel at home as the people of Borno State are generous and peace loving.

“As you take the oath of allegiance today, I implore you to resolve both as individuals and collectively to contribute your quota to the development of the state and the nation as a whole.”

The coordinator said that the orientation programme was designed to equip the corps members with necessary skills to face the challenges of the service year and beyond.

He encouraged them to be prepared to participate actively in all camp activities.

Adamu-Jiya said that the corps members had exhibited high sense of discipline and commitment since the commencement of the orientation programme on Jan. 28 and enjoined them to sustain the same spirit throughout the service year.

He affirmed the scheme’s commitment to implementing the state government’s agenda of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement aimed at restoring the socio-economic development of the state.

NAN reports that the oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by Justice Aminu Tukur, the representative of the Katsina State Chief Judge. (NAN)