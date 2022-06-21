NYSC cautions youth corps members against cultism, wrong use of social media

Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General, National Youth Service

Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday in Mangu, Plateau, cautioned youth corps members against cultism, drug abuse and other vices.

Fadah gave the caution while addressing the 2022 Batch “B’’ Stream I youth corps members at the formal opening and swearing

in ceremony of the NYSC members for orientation programme.

The NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, who represented the director-general, delivered the address at the ceremony, where

Fadah urged the youth corps members to use the social media for the promotion of national unity and development.

He cautioned them against using the social media for rumour peddling and hatred.

He said that the three weeks NYSC orientation course, the launch pad for the service year, would prepare the youth corps members

physically and mentally for expected contributions to the progress and development of the nation.

He pointed out that the oath of allegiance taken by the NYSC members is significant as it is expected to guide their conduct during the service year.

He urged them to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC by-laws.

He also urged the youth corps members to participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme

on camp and become proficient in a particular skill during the service year.

He added that the programme is for self-development and service which will in turn improve members’ socioeconomic status after the service year.

Fadah tasked the youth corps members to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious character or activities to appropriate authorities.

He urged them to ensure that they adhere to the safety protocols of COVID-19 and avail themselves for the vaccination as the vaccine would keep them safe.

He thanked state governments, security agencies, traditional rulers for supporting and creating conducive environment for NYSC activities. (NAN)

