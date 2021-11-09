NYSC boss warns corps members against dabbling into local politics

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned serving corps members against dabbling into local politics in their places of primary assignment.



Ibrahim gave the warning on Tuesday during the passing out parade of the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 corps members.

Represented by Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, the Akwa Ibom Coordinator of NYSC, Ibrahim further urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times and steer clear from acts that could lead them to trouble, such as staying out late.



He urged them to be good ambassadors of NYSC and refrain from acts that could damage the image of the scheme, especially drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and advanced fee fraud.

“I urge you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of NYSC Act and Bye Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.



“In keeping with the objectives of the scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities, while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

“I must, however, emphasise that engagement in their local politics is a no-go-area for you,” Ibrahim said.

He also urged the corps members to build on the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development knowledge they acquired in order to become self-employed.



He said the NYSC management would continue to liaise with financial institutions and other stakeholders to provide start-up loans to those willing to start up businesses.

Ibrahim warned corps members against using the social media for ethnic jingoism and rumour peddling but self improvement.

The NYSC boss further advised corps members to always cut short their trips by 6p.m. and pass the night at military barracks and other safe locations to avoid night travells and the risks.

He said: “I would like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips.



“Travelling at night will not only increase the risk of accident but also make rescue difficult.”

He appealed to corps employers to always accept corps members posted to them and make the necessary provisions for their welfare.

He further urged them to mentor corps members posted to them properly to ensble them to develop their potential during their primary assignments.



The state coordinator thanked Gov. Udom Emmanuel for providing welfare packages and transport allowance to the corps members and camp officials.

Ekwe also commended the state government for always supporting the activities of the scheme and corps members during and after the orientation camp. (NAN)

