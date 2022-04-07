NYSC boss urges stakeholders’ support for corps members

By Peter Uwumarogie

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called on relevant stakeholders in Gombe State to support corps members posted to the state to fulfil their mandate in their respective places of primary assignments.

Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, gave the charge on Thursday, during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course at the Amada temporary camp in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Ibrahim said that corps members needed the support of all the stakeholders in their places of primary assignments to encourage the youths towards effective service to their fatherland.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, the state coordinator of the scheme, urged the stakeholders at all levels to accord priority to corps members’ welfare, and provide the enabling environment for them to develop their potential.

“I appeal to corps members employers to accept corps members that will be posted to you.

“You are expected to accord priority to their welfare, and provide the enabling environment for them to develop their potentials.

“I also call on states and local government authorities, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to give them the necessary encouragement, especially through support for their Community Development Service initiatives.”

Ibrahim also advised the corps members to be diligent in performing their duties and to ensure they make remarkable impact in their host communities.

“I also urge you to integrate into your host communities through learning of their languages and cultures.

“Furthermore, you should devote time to identify the felt needs of the communities, and initiate personal and group Community Development Service projects that will uplift their living standards.”

The D-G commended the support of State Governments, Local Government Councils, Security Agencies, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, traditional rulers, Corps Employers and other stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 1,321, 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members comprising 644 males and 677 females will be posted to various communities across Gombe State for their primary assignment.(NAN)

