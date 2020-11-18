NYSC boss urges corps members to pursue financial freedom through SAED

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shiabu Ibrahim, has advised corps members to pursue financial freedom through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurial Development (SAED) scheme of the service.

Ibrahim gave the advice on Tuesday, while addressing the 2020 Batch B, Stream 1A corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Enugu.

He said that the current economic situation in the country had made it more imperative for Nigerians to pursue self-reliant schemes.

The NYSC boss said that SAED was introduced into the scheme in 2012 to prepare corps members for life after service.

He said the scheme had proven to be the key to financial freedom, considering the uncertainty in the labour market.

Ibrahim further urged the corps members to deploy the social media to positive use rather than dissemination of fake news.

He urged them to shun negative tendencies, including religious bigotry, capable of hurting their future.

“It will be most profound for corps members to put Nigeria first and leave enduring imprints wherever they will be posted for their primary assignment,” he said.

He warned them against embarking on unnecessary journeys that could lead to fatalities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the DG’s entourage were Mr James Afolayan, NYSC Director, Special Duties and Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, Director, South East Area Office, among others. (NAN)