NYSC boss tasks batch ‘C’ Corps Members on personal security enhancement

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director –General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim. has said that NYSC in the last few years recorded a paradigm shift in the Orientation Course content, aligning it with the prevailing security and economic realities, urging the batch ‘C’ Stream one Corps Member to participate actively in the Martial Arts training.

Delivering his swearing-in address to the 2021 batch ‘c’ stream one corps members on Tuesday, Shuaibu explained that the shift witnessed the introduction of Martial Arts training into the course content so as to equip Corps Members with basic self-defense skills, saying that it will be wise for Corps Members to take this training seriously in order to enhance their personal security.

“Dear patriotic Corps Members, the NYSC in the last few years recorded a paradigm shift in the Orientation Course content, aligning it with the prevailing security and economic realities. The prevailing security threat which is a global issue, as well as shrinkage of white collar jobs made this phenomenal change germane and very compelling.

“This shift witnessed the introduction of Martial Arts training into the course content so as to equip Corps Members with basic self-defense skills. It will be wise to take this training seriously in order to enhance your personal security. That notwithstanding, the Scheme is always in constant touch with the various security agencies in order to ensure that your security is not compromised.

“In an attempt to stem this tide, the Scheme introduced Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme into the Orientation Course content. “Prior to this intervention, the Scheme had been in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment,NDE, Central Bank of Nigeria,CBN, as well as Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on MDGs, now SDGs,” said DG.

He advised the Corps Members to utilise the skill acquisition and other programmes maximally in order to contribute to the nation building.

“Some of your predecessors who heeded this counsel are today business owners, doing very well in their various businesses and contributing positively to the growth of Nigerian economy,” he implored.

The DG assured to treat based on its merit, the cases of those seeking for relocation on the basis of marriage or serious health challenge.

Ibrahim also, charged them to love and co-exist harmoniously with members of their host community and make positive impact in the community. “As much as possible, try and make positive impact in the community by leaving it better than you met it. Get integrated into the community- learning the language and culture of the people, knowing their norms and avoiding their taboos. Please, never get involved in their local politics or show partisanship in national politics. Involvement in partisan politics is only permissible after your demobilisation from service.

” I hasten to add that you avoid embarking on frivolous journeys whether within or outside the state. Many have gone through such unnecessary journeys, thereby putting their families in grief. If there is need for you to travel outside the state, permission must be obtained from the State Coordinator, using the right channel.

I want to passionately appeal that you break any journey extending beyond 6pm. You can take shelter in NYSC , Military or Police formations. You must not endanger your safety,” he advised.

