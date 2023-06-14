NYSC boss seeks partnership with organisations to develop nation

By Folasade Akpan

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.- Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has called for more partnerships with organisations to make greater contributions to the nation.

He made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, during the 2023 NYSC Director-General’s Community Development Service (CDS) Award.

“It is my ardent hope that our partners will sustain the tempo of their support to enable us to deepen the impact of the CDS.

“I also appeal to other government agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) and the organised private sector to partner with us for greater contributions to national development,’’ he said.

The theme of award was: “Deepening Collaborations and Optimising Corps Members’ Contributions Through CDS For Nation Building”.

Ahmed commended the youth corps members and other stakeholders for their patriotic zeal.

“This is demonstrated through the various feats for which they are being recognised,’’ said the director-general .

He said that the theme of the award also reflected the scheme’s commitment to sustaining its relevance and impact on national and global development in its post-golden jubilee era.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Ismaila Abubakar, said that the award ceremony served as a source of encouragement to stakeholders.

According to him, it will definitely motivate the recipients and spur them to achieve sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Olusola Adesola, commended the award recipients.

He said that some of the corps members may not have had any contact with their host communities prior to their deployment for the national service.

“Yet they were driven by the spirit of patriotism to contribute toward uplifting the living standard of the inhabitants of those communities.

“This is indeed a reflection of the selflessness, hard work, and can-do spirit of the average Nigerian,’’ he said.

Adesola urged the serving corps members to key into the CDS programme and make their impact felt by the host communities.

He appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and NGOs to identify areas of needs and collaborations to improve corps members’ welfare and strengthen operations of NYSC at the federal and state levels.

One of the award recipients, Mr Tayo Olosunde, Executive Director, Mind The Gap, a community youth development foundation said that the organisation came third in the Director-General’s CDS Best Collaborative and Partnership Award category.

“The award is given in recognition of his sustained collaboration with the scheme promoting Digital Skills, Onboarding, Literacy, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Leadership.

“It is good to know that you are being recognised for what you do.

“We have been working with the NYSC for 15 years and this is the first time we are being recognised. It is a great motivation to want to do more,’’ he said.

Olosunde pointed out that his organisation did not give the scheme anything rather worked directly with corps members.

He advised other organisations to also support the scheme and partner with CDS.

“As far as your vision is not to ingratiate yourself but about improving the lives of young people and the scheme”, he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Director-General’s CDS Award was initiated in 2021 to honour corps members, NYSC staff and some of its partners for their roles in the conceptualisation, facilitation and execution of outstanding CDS projects.

The categories of awards include the best three CDS groups, best three individual CDS, best three CDS officers and best three collaborative agencies and sponsors in CDS activities. (NAN)

