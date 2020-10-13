NYSC boss restates commitment to successful implementation of the FOI Act

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has restated the Corps’ commitment to the successful implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in compliance with Federal Government’s directive.

Ibrahim said this in a statement, signed by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Organization will continue to intensify efforts owards staff training in order to enhance preparations for higher productivity in line with the extant provisions of the FOI Act.

According to the statement, Ibrahim was represented by Hajiya Habiba Bappah, Director, NYSC’s Human Resource Management, at a workshop for FOI Act desk officers of the Corps. The theme of the workshop was “Promoting Accountability in Governance through the Freedom of Information Act”.

He said that the Corps will continue to build the capacity of its information officers in the discharge of their responsibilities, saying that the organizaation has been responsive to all FOI requests, as well as timely rendition of annual reports to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“Management will continue to ensure that our FOI desk officers are adequately trained and equipped with relevant working materials to facilitate optimal discharge of their responsibilities,” he said.

Ibrahim said the NYSC has over the years operated an effective feedback mechanism which ensures prompt response to all enquires in line with the FOI.

“All information about the operations of the NYSC are regularly publicised and updated on the scheme’s website, social media platforms, in addition to the traditional media,” he said.

While commending the commitment and resourcefulness of the FOI desk officers, Ibrahim urged them to redouble their efforts so as to achieve the scheme’s target of becoming the leading agency in FOI compliance.

He said that unqualified persons would not be allowed to participate in the NYSC programme, as adequate measures are already in place to arrest and prosecute individuals that may attempt to do so.

“We also introduced physical and online verification exercises which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of culprits,” he said.

In her address, the NYSC Spokesperson, Adeyemi, stated that the scheme has established FOI Act Community Development Service groups in its formations across the country which, she said, have deepened awareness on the Act through sensitising the public on their rights as enshrined in the law.

She called on the participants to take full advantage of the programme to update their knowledge for effective discharge of their responsibilities.

“The scheme is among the first government agencies to commence implementation of the Act with the appointment of desk officers who have ensured NYSC’s adherence to the provisions of the law,” Adeyemi said. (NAN)