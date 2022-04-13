NYSC boss bags fellow chartered institute of public resources management,politics

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim has been conferred with the most distinguished Fellow of the 2021/22 Hall of Fame of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana.

The conferment was performed today at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja, by the Executive Director, West African Region of the Institute, Dr Richards Kpoku, assisted by the Executive Director, Corporate Strategy and International Training, Alhaji (Engr) Abdul-Azeez Salawu and the Head of Administration and Correspondence, Nigeria Office, Lanre Sadiq.

Kpoku said the institute decided to honour the Director-General for his exeptional sterling and leadership qualities, giant strides and outstanding achievements since he assumed duty as NYSC helmsman.

He commended Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his integrity, as well as establishment of NYSC bakeries, water factories, NYSC Radio and TV stations and the resuscitation of the Scheme’s garments factories, including the intervention of Corps Members in providing free medicare for indigent Nigerians through the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers.

“The NYSC has made great impact under your watch and it has become a global brand as a result of your leadership excellence and dexterity.

“You have brought great patriotism into the Scheme and made it a force to reckon with at the global space.

“You are a renowned public service administrator, professional security and defence strategist, academic and renowned author”, he said.

The Executive Director also commended the Director-General for his incorruptible statemanship, which he said made him qualified for the institute’s Chartered Fellow of the 2022 Hall of Fame.

The NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his response commended the institute for the conferment.

Ibrahim said the Scheme has been fostering national unity and integration since inception and will continue to do so.

The DG added that while at the Orientation Camp, Corps Members are exposed to the rudiments of leadership, discipline, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training, among others that would prepare them for leadership roles.

He added that Corps Members have been adding values to their host communities across the country.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corps Members produced sanitizers, disinfectant soaps, facemasks, and other innovations to combat the disease.

They also provided free online coaching for graduating students in secondary schools”, the DG said.

Ibrahim stated further that other African countries like Gambia are making efforts to set up similar youth organisations like NYSC in their countries.

He said the NYSC would inaugurate its radio and television stations in two days time in order to boost the publicity drive of the Scheme.

The Director-General also noted that Corps Members have been contributing immensely to the growth of both the public and private sectors.

He said the Scheme is canvassing public support for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, adding that “it will enable the Corps Members have access to start-up capitals as they exit the Scheme to establish their businesses based on the skills they acquired through NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme”.

He added that the multiplier effect would reduce unemployment, crime rate and provide more job opportunities for the youths.

The DG also said the NYSC ventures has been contributing to the Federation Account and also serving as training ground for Corps Members.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa in his vote of thanks appreciated the institute for finding NYSC worthy of the recognition.

Megwa said the award and investiture will spur the DG to do more in the discharge of his assignments.

