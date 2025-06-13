NYSC begs Radda to construct, rehabilitate hostels as promised

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has reminded Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State on the promise he made to construct and rehabilitate hostels for camp officials and corps members.

By Abbas Bamalli

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu made the reminder in Katsina on Friday, during the swearing in of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ stream ll corps members.

Sa’idu also expressed sincere appreciation to the governor and the state government for the unwavering support to the scheme.

“Your efforts have significantly contributed to the smooth operations of the NYSC in the state.

“We, however, look forward to further collaboration and intervention in key areas.

“Such as provision of additional hostel blocks for camp officials, and the renovation of corps members’ hostels. And also supply of lecture tents and additional plastic chairs to enhance comfort during training and lectures.”

According to the Coordinator, these improvements will no doubt boost the morale of both staff and corps members, and will also improve the overall camp experience.

He further informed the gathering that the registration for the orientation course commenced on June 11, and ended on June 12 with a total of 1,201 corps members.

Sa’idu explained that at the close of the registration, a total of 619 males, 505 female corps members were registered, adding that registration will continue until midnight of Friday.

In his remarks, the governor, through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari, urged corps members to feel at home.

“We in Katsina, are NYSC friendly and I want to assure you of a conducive atmosphere throughout your service year.

“I have no doubt that you will find Katsina a home away from home as our people are generally receptive and accommodating.

“My dear corps members, I would like to remind you that the orientation programme marks a very important segment of the service year.

“It is on this note that I implore you all to participate actively in all the orientation camp activities,” Radda said.

Radda further appreciated the contributions of corps members in the development of Katsina, especially in the areas of Community Development Service (CDS) projects, and augmenting the manpower needed in the educational and health sectors.

“Therefore, I challenge you to live up to the standard already set by your predecessors to the progress and development of the state and the nation in general,” he said. (NAN)