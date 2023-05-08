NYSC at 50: Officials task youth corps members on national unity, devt.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

to continue to promote and sustain the campaign for national unity and development in Nigeria.

He made the call on Monday in Lokoja after a “Unity Walk” embarked upon by the youth

corps members to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Unity Walk started at the NYSC State Secretariat, and terminated

at the Government House Lokoja, where they were received by the governor.

In his remarks, Bello congratulated the NYSC Director-General and the state coordinator “for meaningful impact and contributions the scheme in Nigeria in the past 50 years.’’

Bello, who was represented by the atate’s Security Adviser, Retired Cdr Jerry Omdara, commended the NYSC for identifying with Kogi Government on the occasion and

admonished members to continue to foster unity in the course of the service year.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Musa Idris, commended the NYSC for contributing its quota to the development of the state.

Idris, who doubles as the state’s Chairman NYSC Governing Board, said the scheme had impacted the country positively in all sectors of the economy.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Janet Bajeh, the commissioner assured the NYSC of continued partnership to bring development to the state.



A Cross Section of Corps Members after a Unity Walk at Government Lokoja, to mark the NYSC 59th Anniversary on Monday.[/caption]

NAN reports that the “Unity walk” was carried out simultaneously in both Lokoja, and Asaya Camp in Kabba.

The NYSC unity walk in Kabba was led by the state Coordinator herself, Mrs Mofoluwasho Adebimpbe Williams.

Cross Section of youth corps members at NYSC @50

in Kaduna on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The scheme also celebrated the 50th anniversary in Kaduna in grand style amid life band by the youth corps members, who

featured good music and dance.

There was also a two-kilometer walk in company of the scheme’s staff from the NYSC Secretariat at Kinshasa road to the prominent independence way.

The state Coordinator, Mr Hassan Taura, told NAN that the scheme had come a long way in achieving its mandate of national unity and integration.

He added that the scheme had over the years made great impacts to the nation in areas of education, healthcare, election duty, census, and other areas of national assignments where youth corps members were deployed.

Taura noted that because of the impact the scheme made over the years, the golden jubilee was coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to give it special credence.

Describing security as the major bane of the scheme, he said a lot of activities of the scheme were either readjusted or tempered with.

He commended security operatives for achieving tremendous successes in the fight against insecurity, noting that other activities would be reincorporated into the scheme to make it lively.

Elsewhere in Asaba, the Delta capital, Alhaji Ladan Baba, the Director of the scheme in the South-South Area Office, had extolled NYSC’s contributions to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Baba made the remark in his address to youth corps members during “Unity Walk’’ held as part of activities to mark the anniversary.

He said that since inception of the scheme in 1973, NYSC had braced all odds to help grow the national economy through the provision of productive labour for economic growth and development.

He added that “today, we look back from the introduction of the NYSC scheme in 1973 to date and say that we have come a long way in helping to build our nation.

“As we celebrate 50 years of the NYSC, let me say here that the scheme has no doubt contributed immensely to the economy through deployment of youth corps members from diverse ethnic, religious and geopolitical backgrounds to communities across the country.’’

The Delta Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Olusegun Alao, told the NYSC members that “there is a whole lot to celebrate as the scheme marks 50 years.

“As we roll out our drums to celebrate NYSC @50, it is important that we appreciate the meaningful contributions the scheme has made to national development. We have come a long way and most importantly is the fact that the NYSC has come of age in the quest to build a united and progressive Nigeria.’’

He, therefore, urged members to keep the flag flying in the true spirit of patriotism and be good ambassadors of a united Nigeria.

NAN reports that the Unity Walk witnessed massive turnout of NYSC members as they marched from the Federal Secretariat on Okpanam road to the Interbau roundabout in Asaba.

NYSC Coordinator advise youths to focus on national unity

The scheme’s Coordinator in Rivers, Mr George Mfongang, had also advised youths to continue to focus on promotion of national unity, than activities that divide the country.

Mfongang gave the advice after the Unity Walk in Port Harcourt to commemorate the

golden anniversary.

He said NYSC had promoted reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation, adding that the Unity Walk was a forerunner taking place in all the 36 states of the federation in preparation to the 50th anniversary of NYSC scheme.

He explained that the NYSC promoted peace and unity among Nigerians through deployment of youth corps members to all the 774 local government areas of the country.

Miss Merry Okonjo,a youth corps member who spoke to NAN expressed joy over the 50th anniversary of the scheme.

Okonjo said that the scheme has come to stay as one of the important developmental agencies in the country.

She said that the scheme had given so many Nigerian youths the privilege to serve the country and to learn different cultures from different tribes.

Mr Umana Samuel, another youth corps member, said he is happy to be part of the scheme and commended Federal Government for sustaining

it.

Samuel said “some of us get job immediately after service, some of us are retained where we served, some of us marry during our service, so

there are lots of benefits we get during this one year service.’’

Created by Decree 24 on May, 22,1973 promulgated by the military regime of Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the NYSC is to integrate and

promote national unity in the country.(NAN)