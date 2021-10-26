NYSC assures safety of Borno corps members camping in Katsina

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed the security and general welfare of corps members posted to Borno, but deployed to a temporary camp in Katsina State for their three weeks orientation exercise.

Alhaji Nura Umar, the Borno NYSC Coordinator, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Katsina while swearing in 997 2021 Batch C stream ‘l’ corps members posted to state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members are currently camping at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Training School, Katsina.

According to the coordinator, necessary security measures have been provided within and outside the camp to ensure adequate safety of the corps members.

According to the coordinator, the safety of the corps members was one of the scheme’s major priorities, adding that they were doing everything possible to protect them.

“We are into active collaboration with all the security agencies in the state. If you look around, you will see a heavy security presence both within and outside the premises,” he said.

He further called on the corps members to give more attention to skill acquisition programmes during their camping so as to equip themselves for self-reliance after the service.

Umar also charged the corps members to use social media for promotion of peace and unity rather than fake news.

He added that using social media to promote peace and unity had become imperative due to its huge influence on the youths.

“Social media has become a powerful tool for communication and corps members need to be enlightened on the opportunity it offers towards peace and unity.

“This powerful communication tool should not be used to propagate fake news as the NYSC was established to promote unity and integration of the country.

“Corps members should therefore be sure of the sources of information transmitted in the social media,” he warned.

NAN reports that oath of allegiance during the exercise was administered on the corps members by a High Court Judge in Borno, Justice Adamu Zandai- Mussa. (NAN)

