NYSC assures safety of Borno corps members camping in Katsina

 The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed the security and general welfare of corps members posted Borno, but deployed a temporary camp in State for their three weeks orientation exercise.

Alhaji Nura Umar, the Borno NYSC Coordinator, gave the assurance on Tuesday in while swearing in 997 2021 Batch C stream ‘l’ corps members posted state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps members are currently camping at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Training School, Katsina.

According the coordinator, necessary security measures have been provided within and outside the camp ensure adequate safety of the corps members.

According the coordinator, the safety of the corps members was one of the scheme’s major priorities, adding that they were doing everything possible protect them.

“We are into active collaboration with all the security agencies in the state. If you look around, you will see a heavy security presence both within and outside the premises,” he said.

He further called on the corps members give more attention skill acquisition programmes during their camping so as equip themselves for self-reliance after the service.

Umar also charged the corps members use social media for promotion of peace and unity rather than fake news.

He added that using social media promote peace and unity had become imperative due its huge influence on the youths.

“Social media has become a powerful tool for communication and corps members need be enlightened on the opportunity it offers towards peace and unity.

“This powerful communication tool should not be used propagate as the NYSC was established promote unity and integration of the country.

“Corps members should therefore be sure of the sources of information transmitted in the social media,” he warned.

NAN reports that of allegiance during the exercise was administered on the corps members by a High Court Judge in Borno, Justice Adamu Zandai- Mussa. (NAN)

