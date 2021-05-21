The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday assured parents of corps members posted to Ondo State of adequate security for their wards.

The Ondo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Victoria Ani, gave the assurance during the low key swearing-in ceremony where she declared open the orientation course for 2021 Batch ‘A’ (Stream II) service year.

The state coordinator strongly advised the corps members to take their personal security seriously and with unflinching sensitivity.

“I wish to assure the parents and guardians of the corps members that there is no cause for alarm as the scheme remains alive to its core responsibility of adequately catering for the security and welfare of corps members.

“The security situation in our darling nation is of grave concern to all of us who believe in the project called Nigeria and I want to advise you to protect your lives first and above all other considerations,’’ she said.

She disclosed that after she returned from the pre-orientation workshop held in Nasarawa State the state coordinator visited all the security chiefs and uniform agencies.

Accoring to her, they all assured her of adequate protection and safety for corps members serving or deployed to the state.

Ani appealed to corps members to face the business they came to do during the service year and live a decent life devoid of ostentatious exposures which might expose them to security threats.

“My beloved children in the national service, it is imperative that I inform you that this orientation course is a special one as we have to observe all the protocols of COVID-19.

“For emphasis sake, you are expected to use face masks immediately you step out of your hostels and it must be worn appropriately during all programmes and activities.

“Ensure that you maintain both physical and social distancing at all events,” she said.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, represented by Justice Oluwafeyisayo Kuteyi, administered the Oath of Allegiance to 1,072 prospective corps members deployed to Ondo State and 212 dislodged from Lagos State.(NAN)

