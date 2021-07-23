NYSC appoints new coordinator for Nasarawa state

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi as the new NYSC coordinator in Nasarawa State.

This is contained in a statement signed by NYSC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Mrs Lucy Laha, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

According to Laha, Jikamshi replaces the former state coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan, who has been redeployed to the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja.

“Abdullahi Ahmed Jikamshi, who joined the services of the Scheme over 22 years ago, has served in various formations of the NYSC, including Kwara, Kaduna and Yobe Secretariats, as well as the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters Abuja,” she said.

Laha added that Jikamshi was a seasoned administrator who held several key positions within the scheme including Secretary of the NYSC Kaduna State Governing Board and Secretary of the NYSC National Governing Board.

“Until his appointment, he was Deputy Director Special Duties at the National Directorate Headquarters.

“Abdullahi Ahmad Jikamshi is married with children,” she said. (NAN)

