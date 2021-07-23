NYSC appoints new coordinator for Nasarawa state

Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mr Jikamshi as new NYSC coordinator in State.

This is contained in a statement signed by NYSC’s Public Officer (PRO) in state, Mrs Lucy Laha, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday.

According to Laha, Jikamshi replaces former state coordinator, Mr Stephen Dewan, who has been redeployed to NYSC Headquarters in Abuja.

Ahmed Jikamshi, who joined the services of the Scheme over 22 years ago, has served in various formations of the NYSC, including Kwara, Kaduna and Yobe Secretariats, as well as the NYSC Directorate Headquarters Abuja,” she said.

Laha added that Jikamshi was a seasoned administrator who held several key positions within the scheme including Secretary of the NYSC Kaduna State Governing Board and Secretary of the NYSC Governing Board.

“Until his appointment, he was Deputy Director Special Duties at the National Directorate Headquarters.

Ahmad Jikamshi is married with children,” she said. (NAN)

