NYSC, an opportunity to achieve major breakthrough – Bagudu 

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has advised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to see their national service as an opportunity to achieve major breakthrough in life.

He made this known at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 batch A Stream II at the NYSC Orientation Camp at Dakingari in Suru Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor, who was represented by the Chairman, Jega Local Government Council, Alhaji Murtala Musa, said the state government was doing all it could to improve the welfare of members of the youth service corps serving in the state.

He said: “Today marks the formal commencement of your one year obligatory national service to our fatherland.

“Your call-up for national service should be a remarkable turning point in the history of every facet in your life. You should view it as an opportunity to achieve a major breakthrough by way of contributing your quota to the development of your country.

“This clarion call which you have answered today should transform you into being better citizens and good ambassadors of this nation.”

Bagudu observed that the orientation programme was specially designed to instill in them the right attitude and arm them with the leadership qualities required as future leaders.

The governor urged them to distance themselves from unhealthy practices such as bigotry, cultism, corruption, violence and other social vices that would destroy “our great country, Nigeria”.

“I enjoin you to be steadfast in your personal and group efforts towards the realisation of the noble objectives of the scheme,” he advised.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, welcomed the new corps members to the first cardinal programme of the NYSC which is the orientation course.

Ahmed, who was represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Kebbi State, Mrs Okolo Agatha-Banki, said the purpose of the orientation course was to equip corps members with practical social and leadership skills that would enable them to face the challenges of the service year ahead.

He assured that the orientation course was also designed to give corps members adequate physical and mental trainings, to instil discipline and imbibe in them the spirit of collective responsibility as an important ingredient for nation-building.

While appreciating Bagudu for his passion for the scheme and special love for the corps members, the director-general also noted with satisfaction that the intervention programmes the governor accorded the scheme was a rare privilege.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Umar Abubakar, represented by Justice Hassan Shehu-Kuwa, administered the pledge and oath of allegiance to 1,230 corps members. (NAN)