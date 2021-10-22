NYSC: 7 corps members to repeat service in Abia

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered seven corps members deployed in Abia for the Batch ‘B’ Stream 1, 2020/2021, to repeat their service year for various offences.



The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Denis Jingi, said this on Friday in Umuahia, during the low-key passing out event and presentation of certificates to outgoing corps members.

Jingi, represented by the Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Caroline Chukwu, said two others also got extension of their service year for some infractions.



He said that 792 corps members passed out, adding that five received commendations for their meritorious service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passing out, earlier scheduled for Thursday nationwide, was shifted to Friday in the South-East because of the sit-at-home order.



The sit-at-home order was issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, which leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being tried by the Federal Government for treasonable felony and other charges.

Jingi congratulated the outgoing corps members on the successful completion of their national service.

He charged them to be bold, courageous and determined in the pursuit of their future endeavours.



“Importantly, I urge you to go all out and put into practice all that NYSC has taught you during the one year service.



“Do not jump on the bandwagon with those who, having been in the service, are amongst those calling for the pulling down of the scheme.

“You should rather be good ambassadors of NYSC anywhere you may find yourself,” he said.(NAN)

