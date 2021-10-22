NYSC: 7 corps members to repeat service in Abia

October 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has ordered seven corps members deployed in Abia for Batch ‘B’ Stream 1, 2020/2021, to repeat their service year for various offences.


State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Denis Jingi, said this on Friday in Umuahia, during low-key passing out event and presentation of certificates to outgoing corps members.
Jingi, represented by Assistant Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs Caroline Chukwu, said two others also got extension of their service year for some infractions.


He said that 792 corps members passed out, adding that five received commendations for their meritorious service.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passing out, earlier scheduled for Thursday nationwide, was shifted to Friday in South-East because of the sit-at-home order.


sit-at-home order was issued by proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, which leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being tried by Federal Government for treasonable felony and other charges.
Jingi congratulated outgoing corps members on successful of their national service.
He charged them to be bold, courageous and determined in pursuit of their future endeavours.


“Importantly, I urge you to go all out and put into practice all that NYSC has taught you during year service.


“Do not jump on bandwagon with those who, having been in service, are amongst those calling for pulling down of the scheme.
“You should rather be good ambassadors of NYSC anywhere you may find yourself,” he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,