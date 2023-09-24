NYG 2023: Lagos, Bayelsa dominate weightlifting event

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Lagos and Bayelsa States have set the pace on the medals table in opening day of weightlifting event at the 7th National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Delta.

According to the Media Officer, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), Amaechi Agbo, both states have the highest medal haul at the ongoing U-15 youth games.

“Lagos State won three medals, two gold and a bronze in the women’s 45kg, while Bayelsa picked all the three gold medals in the 49kg men’s category.

“Ezenwa Chinaza was just two kilos away from winning gold medal in snatch but her 53kg lift could only fetch her a bronze.

“However, she made amends in the clean and jerk lifting 70kg to get a total of 123kg, which fetched her two gold medals.

“Ezenwa Esther from Abia won gold in snatch and bronze in clean and Jerk lifting 55kg and 67kg respectively,” he said.

Agbo added: “Christiana Ollorma from Rivers won all the three silver medals on offer with 54kg snatch, 68kg clean and jerk and 122 total.

“Matthew Martin Precious from Cross River won bronze medal in with 114kg lift.

“In the men’s 49kg category, Stephen Godswill from Bayelsa collected all the three gold medals at stake after lifting 56kg snatch, 67kg clean and jerk and 123kg total.”

He added that Rivers’ Samson Teron came second after he also picked all the three silver medals on offer, lifting 55kg in snatch, 66kg in clean and jerk and 121kg in total.

“It was also a similar one way traffic in the bronze medals with all three going the way of Adebayo Saheed from Osun.

“He lifted 42kg in snatch, 50kg in clean and jerk and 92kg in total to ensure that the state of the Living Spring picked all the bronze medals,” he said.

NAN reports that the weightlifting event of the 7th National Youth Games, NYG continues on Monday. (NAN)

