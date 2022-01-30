NYDP denies rumours of merger with ADC, says party unbreakable

…Calls on interested youths to contest for positions under party

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Youth Democratic Party (NYDP), has denied rumours about its merger with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The National Chairman, NYDP, Barry Johnson who disclosed this at a press briefing Friday in Abuja, noted that the party has the powers in numbers to win the 2023 general elections so it does not need to merge with any political party to do so for now.

Johnson stressed that the NYDP cannot merge with a political party that it is bigger than in all capacity and capability.

He therefore said that the rumour about the intended merger with ADC is not true, but rather a handiwork of disgruntled elements of the public who call themselves members of the party.

He said,“It has come to our notice that some disgruntled elements of the public who call themselves members of the NYDP have told the world that the NYDP have decided to merge with a political party that is called an extension of the PDP over the years.

“This information is not true at all. We have officially told the world in recent times that the NYDP is a political force that can’t be pushed aside because of its class, size, and influence in terms of taking over power come 2023 with a solid leadership that is created out of the bond of rebuilding a good, better and best Nigeria.

“The NYDP cannot merge with a political party that we are bigger than in all capacity and capability. The NYDP being the third force, our politics and our registration is in view so why do we have to reduce ourselves to the level of the ADC that is a common negotiating political structure and not to win elections.”

The NYDP Chair boasted that the party has the powers to win the 2023 presidential elections, revealing that the party is registered, by the electoral act.

“Distinguished media superstars, the NYDP is hereby declared as a total registered and full fresh political party provided by the electoral act as the case maybe.

“We have decided to follow the powers of the electoral act which says when a political association sends an intent request letter to INEC seeking registration and in 21 days of the submission of such a letter INEC didn’t respond it deems that the association has been deemed as registered by law so we have toyed on this line of action as law abiding citizens.

“We are therefore going to ask the court to request INEC to issue the NYDP it’s registration certificate so it can participate in all forthcoming elections.

“We call on every interested youth across Nigeria who is interested to contest for whatever political position as deemed fit.

“We welcome you all to participate in the 2023 general elections using the platform of the NYDP as an authentic political platform that will surely provide a solid leadership for our democracy and people come 2023.

“NYDP is hereby declared open for political business and we shall together rebuild a Nigeria of our dreams.

“We have the powers in numbers to win the 2023 general elections so we do not need to merge with any political party to do so for now, ” he said.

Johnson stated that the NYDP can partner in other areas but not to merge with any party that breeds its numbers to enter the political trading field where the conceptions of vote sales are required.

He reiterated that the NYDP is not merging with the ADC in the states or the national. Anybody who tells you the NYDP is merging structures across the country is a lair from the he pet of hell.

According to him,”this merging request was sent to us and we in the real NYPD rejected it on the spit because it makes no meaning to us when we have what it takes to win as a

single political party.

“These people parading themselves as NYDP are fake and we call on the ADC to check well before they enter a bedroom agreement with elements of disunity that sat at the backyard of their pay masters to dismantle the influence of our great NYDP.”

He maintained that the party remains unbreakable and unified against every plan of the enemies of democracy and people..

“NYDP remains the third political force in Nigeria and we shall continue to prove it towards winning the 2023 general elections in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“Politicians must know that there’s nobody that can dismantle the readiness of our youths to vote out bad leadership come 2023.

“We have over 150 million fan-base members across Nigeria and beyond and we use this opportunity to call on all our members scattered across the world to come back home and join us as we move towards rebuilding Nigeria,” stressed.

On this issue about the party’s registration, Johnson explained that NYDP became a registered political party on the 28th of March 2021 with the powers of the electoral act backed by the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended.

He called on the INEC to issue the NYDP it’s registration certificate as the law provides,”so we all can continue to support the electioneering process for the good of our democracy and people.

“INEC must know that as an independent organization created and guided by an electoral act, it’s operates should be between the ambits of the law.

“INEC must stop playing a script written to it by some political individuals in the national assembly and the presidency.

“It is very clear that INEC is not independent, and it is on this call that the NYDP is asking Nigerians to watch the movie that is been acted by INEC as they have used their powers to refuse the NYDP participation in the just concluded Anambra state Governorship elections and other forthcoming states and bye elections.”

