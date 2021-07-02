NYCN tasks Nigerian youths on unity

Dr Charles Sami, the National Patron of the National Youth Congress of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on youths to discourage division and promote peace and unity for the development of the country.

Sami made the call on Friday at the National Leadership, Economic and Security Summit in Abuja to discuss ways of combating insecurity and fostering the nation’s peace and unity.

He said that the foundation of the country was built by the efforts of the youths and urged them not to allow negative forces derail the unity, peace and progress of the nation.

According to him, Nigerian youth is the foundation of the Nigeria’s of the past, present and future.

“In history, the Nigerian youth movement led by Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe and other youth movements led by Obafemi Awolowo, Joseph Tarka, Mallam Aminu Kano and Ahmadu Bello all led and fought for today’s independent Nigeria.

“The role of the Nigerian youth cannot be over emphasised. There is no Nigeria without the Nigerian youths and there will be no future Nigeria without the Nigerian youth.

“You must understand your role and place in nation building. No nation can be at peace without the involvement of its youths.

“Our nation, Nigeria is in trial from different fronts in unity, religious bigotry, political instability and most disturbing, the high level of insecurity,” he said.

He said the youths should rise to defend the essence and principles on which the nation was founded, adding that we should not be a party to those who wish to create instability and destruction to our nation.

He reiterated that the youth should all stand and fight against all forces that threatened the peaceful existence of the people and to remain committed to the principles of unity in diversity and tolerance of each other irrespective of the differences.

“I urge and encourage you all towards the emancipation of our nation, Nigeria into her true greatness remembering the fact that every Nigerian from all parts of our nation is a stakeholder and has something to contribute.

“No Nigerian is superior to the other. Rise up the great Nigerian youths and join hands towards the laying of a new foundation for our nation,” said.

Sami pledged that he would sponsor workshops that would drive the foundation for economic empowerment of the youths with programmes to aid and facilitate economic development.

He urged youths to continue to embrace dialogues against violence in the pursuit of their goals.

The event attracted representatives of various youth organisations across the country including State Chairmen of the NYCN, other Civil Society Organisations, Non-governmental Organisations, government representatives, the clergies amongst others.

High point of the event was the signing of a Peace Pact for National Unity by youths from all geo-political regions with a resolve to partner with the government in protecting the sanctity and sovereignty of Nigeria. (NAN)

