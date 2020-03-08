NYCN lauds FG’s order to reopen Peace Corps premises

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN for ordering the Nigeria Police Force to immediately unseal the premises of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN).

The NYCN in a statement signed by its President, Comr. Solomon Adodo and made available to Newsdiaryonline over the weekend in Abuja, maintained that the AGF’s order is in. line with President Buhari’s administration stand on security and job creation.

Adodo described the continued altercation of the Police with the Peace Corps as unnecessary and counterproductive and sued for support from the Police, the Federal Government and well-meaning organizations to support the Corps, which he described as not only having potential of ensuring a peaceful society but also creating meaningful employment for the teaming youths in the country.

The umbrella body of youth in the country further urged the President to take a step further by giving the Peace Corps a chance by assenting to the Peace Corps bill, when it is eventually passed by the National Assembly, adding that it is confident that the corps would add value in the peace and security architecture of the country.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police had in 2017 sealed the corporate headquarters of the Peace Corps in Abuja, following protracted disagreements it had with the organization.

Several court rulings directing the police to unseal the premises were resisted.

“The Police continued insistence on restricting the Peace Corps had received condemnation from the youth constituency in Nigeria, individuals, various groups and organisations.

“Consequently, the Attorney General’s directive on the Police to without further delay unseal the Corporate Head Office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria is highly commendable.

“We call on the Federal and state governments to do a thorough review of the potential the Peace Corps has for the good of society and support the noble cause.

“We urge the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency and national interest hasten with the Peace Corps bill reintroduced.

“We cannot wish away the fact that our security agencies need support from supplementary organizations to guarantee a peaceful society.

“We herein also sue for synergy amongst security agencies and other relevant organizations. This is because the task of security is one that no single organization can lay claim to having the magic wand,” Adodo said.

Recall that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had in a letter dated February 27, 2020 and signed by the Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Diri noted that the police could not continue to lay siege over the premises, since there is no pending appeal against the Federal High Court judgments, which ordered police to allow the Peace Corps access the office.