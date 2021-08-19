NYCN extols Gov. Bello for support to youths

The Forum of 36 States/Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has extolled the leadership qualities of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in his support for youths in the country.

This was contained in a communique of the forum issued in Lafia, on er a meeting held in Lafia, on Thursday and made available to newsmen.

The communique was signed by Mr Okorie Kenneth, Mr Ogunmolawa Mathew, Mr Auwalu Mohammed, and Mr Idris Ojoko,NYCN Chairmen Delta, Ondo, Kano and Nasarwa Councils, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that , the meeting was the final activity of a two-day National Leadership Summit held recently with the theme “Peace and Security.”

The summit was organised by the forum to discuss the roles of youths in promoting peace and security in the country.

According to the communique, ” the Forum extolled Bello for all his developmental and human capital strides, especially towards youths in Kogi state and the country at large.”

The NYCN further praised the governor for appointing all 21 local youth council coordinators as secretaries to their respective local governments in the state.

He has provided vehicles for the running of the youth councils in the local governments in the state.

“The forum also appreciated the Kogi state governor for appointing competent young persons across the 36 states of the federation as his Aides,” the communique added.

The Forum then enjoined other governors, ministers, heads of government agencies, boards and parastatals, as well as non-governmental organizations to emulate Bello’s exemplary leadership towards the youths in the country.

“Adequate attention and necessary support to this integral part of the society like Governor Yahaya Bello has done remains one of the prerequisites to addressing insecurity in the country,” the forum added.

It commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), and urged him to sustain the unrelenting efforts of the federal government in ensuring the unity of Nigeria and that lives and properties of Nigerians are protected. (NAN)

