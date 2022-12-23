NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

By Emmanuel Afonne

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, following an alleged case of terrorism financing against him.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had recently went to court to seek an order to arrest and detain Emefiele over the allegation but a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined their application.

The court noted said there was no strong evidence from the DSS to back the allegation in the application.

But the NYCN in collaboration with 30 Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, not satisfied with the outcome of the court, protested on Friday and demanded that Emefiele must resign and be investigated.

President of NYCN and convener of the group, Dr Solomon Adodo, said that the protest was for an urgent national rescue.

“We, therefore, offer the assistance of urging Emefiele to immediately tender his resignation, and if he fails to do so within 72 hours, both President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly should invoke the relevant laws to remove him,” he said.

Adodo urged Emefiele to honour the invitation by the DSS or any other security agency and clear his name in the allegation rather than hide under non-existent statutes and laws.

“This is a critical time for our country, Nigeria; we should, therefore, all rise to the occasion of fixing it properly and with the right narratives, variables and solutions.

“We warned about this dangerous trend when Emefiele became partisan, openly aspiring for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before he was forced to withdraw.

“As a matter of fact, what the CBN needs is a total, systematic and systemic cleansing.

“Therefore, not only should Emefiele resign or be relieved of his duties as the CBN Governor, his deputies and current directors should be investigated and all those found culpable should be sacked.

“But importantly, we urge the DSS to be unwavering in carrying out its national security duties. No amount of blackmail or intimidation must make it backtrack from the truest and deepest professionalism that its duties require.

“They have our support and that of other patriots. Nigeria must remain safe, no matter whose ox is gored,” Adodo said.

He urged the Federal Government to activate international protocols under the INTERPOL and get Emefiele back to the country to answer to the allegations, as the CBN cannot be administered from abroad.

“We owe this country eternal vigilance in the war against corruption and terrorism. Let us avoid every loud and noisy single narrative. Let only the truth prevail,” Adodo said. (NAN)