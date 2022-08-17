NYCN condemns killing of Coordinator, kidnap of Information Commissioner in Nasarawacurity

By Awayi Kuje

The National Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN), has condemned the killing of Mr Nasala Auta, its Coordinator in Agidi Development Area of Nasarawa State, by gunmen.It also condemned the abduction of the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Yakubu Lawal.Auta was killed at his residence on Aug.14, while Lawal was abducted from his residence on Aug. 15, both in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

This is contained in a communique issued on Wednesday in Lafia by the state NYCN Chairman, Comrade Ja’afar Loko, at the end of its week-long activities marking the 2022 International Youth Day.It said the incidents occurred in spite of the unwavering commitment of the state government to tackle the security challenges.The NYCN described the killing of Nasala and abduction of Lawal as unfortunate, adding that insecurity remained a source of concern in the state.” We also note with concern the challenges confronting young people in the state and beyond.“We call on government, religious, social and corporate organizations to take steps to address the challenges confronting young people to enable them make a better living,” it added.

The NYCN appreciated the contributions of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to the advancement of the state and wellbeing of young people especially in appointments, job creation and skills acquisition.It resolved to constitute a Public-Traditional Security Intelligence Gathering Committee across local communities to help in generating vital information to check insecurity in the state.The NYCN advised the youths to channel their energies towards ensuring violence-free general election in 2023.It said voters should elect tested and trusted leaders devoid of sentiments for the betterment of the state and Nigeria at large.“We call for peaceful co-existence in the state and enjoin all young people to exercise caution in their utterances and public engagement.“Especially on social media that may jeopardize the peace being enjoyed in the state.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

