NYCN calls for arrest of alleged factional leaders

… Says Adodo remains authentic President

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has called on security agencies to arrest persons parading themselves as adopted leaders of the Council following a purported meeting of factional heads held in Port -Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The National Secretary, NYCN, Suleiman Musa who made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, cited media reports that all factional leaders of the Council met in Port Hacourt and adopted a President and described the alleged meeting as illegal.

He noted that a December 2019 High Court ruling in Nasarawa state, presided over by Hon. Justice Haruna Offo declared all the congresses that produced existing factions null and void.

Musa described the alleged adoption as a hatchet job of some individuals who see the umbrella body of all Nigerian youths as a platform to promote their selfish aims at the detriment of the army of Nigerian youths that desire visionary leadership that will drive them towards self-actualization and national development.

“Recall that a High Court in Nasarawa state in suite no: NSD/MG104/2018 had declared the Gombe, Port Harcourt, Abuja and any other elective congress conducted in the name of the 1st defendant, having been convoked contrary to valid and subsisting orders of this court dated the 9th day of July, 2018 and the 16th day of July, 2018 and during the pendency of this suit were conducted in error and are hereby nullified.

“Following the pronouncement of the Court which was never appealed, all factions seized to exist in the NYCN and as such any congregating under the guise of faction is notting but a criminal and should be immediately arrested and prosecuted by the appropriate security agencies”, the statement noted.

Comrade Musa further explained that the NYCN has only one leadership headed by its President – Comrade Solomon Adodo – who is working assiduously with his team to the admiration of all well-meaning youths in the country to give the youth a sense of belonging.

He called on youths to disregard those parading themselves as being factional leaders of the NYCN saying they were anti youth and counter progressive elements.

“We hereby urge the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to discountenance the lawless individuals parading themselves as factional leaders of the NYCN,” he said.

He further reiterated the resolve of the NYCN to support the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration towards the implementation of its developmental agenda for the country and assured that the NYCN will consistently play her role in tackling all existing and emerging national challenges.

