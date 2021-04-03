The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has called on youths to shun tribal and religious sentiments that will cause division in the country.

The National President, NYC, Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, made the call in his Easter message signed by Mr Emmanuel Daudu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media Related Matters, on Saturday in Abuja.

Akinsotu said uniting the multi-lingual entities and exploring the hidden resources in the country without sentiments would further usher in more development.

“It is high time Nigerian youths discouraged tribal and religious divisibility but rather rally round about discovering why we are one nation with multi-lingual entities and explore the resources hidden therein,” he said.

The president, while encouraging youths to continue supporting the government, stressed the need for them to unite in preparation for leadership positions in the 2023 General Elections.

“I urge the youths to keep faith alive in the government of the day and continue to support the government in its efforts to provide security and enabling environment for economic growth and prosperity.

“Also on the plain grounds for youths to be fused into the apex leadership positions in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections,” he said.

The president also felicitated Christians during the Easter celebration and encouraged them to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the nation.

The statement also enjoined youths to continue observing the COVID-19 safety protocols and to seize the opportunity whenever it arrives to take the vaccine made available against the pandemic. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

