NYC urges youths to shun ethnic, religious divisions

April 3, 2021



The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has called on to shun tribal and religious sentiments that will cause division the country.

The National President, NYC, Mr Blessing Akinlosotu, made the call his Easter message signed by Mr Emmanuel Daudu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media Matters, on Saturday Abuja.

Akinsotu said uniting the multi-lingual entities and exploring the hidden resources the country without sentiments would further usher more development.

“It is high time Nigerian discouraged tribal and religious divisibility but rather rally round about discovering why are one nation with multi-lingual entities and explore the resources hidden therein,” he said.

The president, while encouraging to continue supporting the , stressed the need for them to unite in preparation for leadership in the 2023 General Elections.

“I urge the youths to keep faith alive in the of the day and continue to support the in its efforts to provide security and enabling environment for economic growth and prosperity.

“Also on the plain grounds for youths to be fused into the apex leadership in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections,” he said.

The president also felicitated Christians during the Easter celebration and encouraged them to continue to for the peace and progress of the nation.

The also enjoined youths to continue observing the safety and to seize the opportunity whenever it arrives to take the vaccine made available against the pandemic. (NAN)

