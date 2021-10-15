Nyanya-Keffi route: AEPB cautions against dumping waste on road corridors

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has cautioned residents to desist from dumping waste on road corridors along the busy Nyanya-Keffi expressway.

The Acting Director of AEPB, Dr Hassan Abubakar, gave the warning during evacuation of waste on Nyanya Keffi route, on Friday in Abuja.

Abubakar said waste is a source of contamination, particularly if it is not properly managed.

He advised residents to get waste bins and package their wastes in them, adding that throwing or dumping wastes on the roads is not a good thing particularly during the rainy season.

“Once the rain falls, it washes away the wastes, and whatever decomposes in the wastes, both the micros and macros, becomes agents of infections, flow through the rain and enter the stream and the water being consumed by people.

“And you have seen that we cleared the dirt in Nyanya axis of Abuja-Keffi expressway, but in a week’s time it will be like we have never been there.

“This is because we noticed huge amount of wastes coming from Mararaba, Masaka get accumulated at that place. Every week, we remove no less than 200 tippers from there. So we will continue until we clear there.”

He assured that the mop up operations would continue not only in Nyanya but also in Garki Village, Jahi, Car Wash in Lugbe and so many other places.

“Contractors who were doing these things before have withdrawn their services, so we are using the little resources we have to remove them.

Also, the Head of Unit of AEPB’s Mop up Operations, Mr Abdullahi Audu, said the exercise is a weekly service in areas where there are illegal refuse dump site.

He noted that the presence of huge amount of wastes along the road corridors in Nyanya and other areas, not only defaces the nation’s capital city, but also the entire environment.

“The whole area is very untidy, and you can see the level of gridlock that our activity (wastes evacuation) is causing anytime we come around for the exercise.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...