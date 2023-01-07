NYA lauds Court judgement reinstating Zamfara PDP governorship candidate

By Ishaq Zaki

The Northern Youths Assembly (NYA) an NGO on Saturday commended the Appeal Court judgement, Sokoto Division that reinstated Dr Dauda Lawal-Dare as the Zamfara governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court Gusau had earlier nullified PDP governorship primary election that produced Lawal-Dare as the governorship candidate of the party.

The court also stopped PDP from fielding a governorship candidate for the state for the March 11 governoship election.

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, in a judgement delivered on Friday set aside the earlier judgement of the Federal High Court Gusau and declared Lawal-Dare as the authentic PDP governorship candidate in the state.

The state NYA Chairman, Mr Mannir Haidara described the judgement as a welcome development.

He said the judgement indicated the supremacy of the rule of law as well as the integrity of the Nigerian Judiciary.

“You know, the NMA as a non profit making NGO, is always behind truth, fairness, transparency and accountability.

“We consider stopping Daula Lawal-Dare’s candidature as a denial of his right as well as he rights of all PDP members and entire citizens of Zamfara.

“We commend the effort of the Nigerian judiciary especially the Judges of the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division for the protection of rights of the democracy”, Haidara said.

He commended the PDP leadership in the state for obeying law and order as well as it’s respect for the judiciary and authorities.

Haidara called on the people of the state to remain calm and always be law abiding.

He urged them to come out en masse during the election days and vote for the right candidates at all levels. (NAN)