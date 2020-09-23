Nwosu pledges to promote high professional standards for Nigerian press

Share the news













Mr Francis Nwosu, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) on Wednesday, promised to promote high professional standards for the Nigerian press.

Nwosu gave the assurance when he received members of the Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) in his office in Abuja.

He said that the NPC while ensuring adherence to the prescribed ethical code of journalism practice, will also ensure that Nigerians are protected in the course of expressing themselves on their rights.

“The primary purpose for the creation of NPC is for team work to achieve its goals.

“Team work is what we really stand for at the press council, not only for ourselves here, but for the Nigerian society.

“For the press generally because with the very good regulatory body like ours, the Nigerian press will have a very strong base to work.

“We are like a buffer between a press and the public, so as we protect journalist, we also protect the public against any infringement, “ he said.

Nwosu added that NPC had oversight over the print media and also served as a buffer between the press and the public.

The NPC boss, therefore, warned against infringement of the right of both journalists and the entire public as everyone in the society had the right to express their grievances for justice to prevail.

“The right and privileges of a journalist must never been infringed at all by any section of the society or by any individual.

“At the same time, the public is also guaranteed freedom to express themselves; everybody has the right to speech.

“And if a member of the public is aggrieved by the report of a journalist, we will come in to help to sort the issues out, “ he explained.

According to him, NPC has an in-house crisis management team to resolve any report against any section of the press, or against members of the public who may be victimised in the course of the expression of speech.

Nwosu added that NPC would not wish to leave any section of the society, either the press or the public being victimised in the performance or expression of the freedom of speech.

Speaking earlier, Mr Dominic Ogaku, President of CSGGG said the purpose of the familiarization visit was to collaborate with NPC on training its personnel.

“We have come here today to start one of the greatest collaboration that will heal our nation of the many challenges we faced, especially as it beholds on the interaction between the civil society, the media and the public.“

Ogaku explained that no good society could grow well without media, considering its roles between the public, civil societies and the government in general, hence the need for synergy among them.

“This is more because, over the years what we have done basically is that the media has aided our practice, the media is the instrument through which our engagements, our activities are being amplified, “ he said. (NAN)

