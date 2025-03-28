The remains of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, were laid to rest on Friday in his country home in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eminent Nigerians, who attended the funeral service held at St. Marks Anglican Church, Ajalli, took turn to pay tribute to the late Nwosu.

In a tribute, President Bola Tinubu said Nwosu made profound contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, said the nation would continue to celebrate and cherish Nwosu and his achievements.

“We shall continue to celebrate him because he played very vitals roles in the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy and governance.

“While we were here, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation called and told me that Nwosu’s family made two requests; and after discussions, they will be granted.

“When that is done I will communicate the outcome to your Governor.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, the President encourages his family and loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy,” he said.

Also speaking, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, said the five South East governors would meet with President Tinubu to discuss conferring a national honor on late Nwosu.

“We must learn to change our style and devise new ways of dialogue to get what we need from the government at the center and not through fighting and attacks.

“After the funeral, we the South East Governors will meet with the President to discuss conferring a national honor on our brother, and we are confident that our request will be granted.

“For us in Anambra and the Old Aguata Union made up of the 45 communities in the three local government areas, we shall honor and celebrate our son,” Soludo said.

On his part, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia, described late Nwosu as an icon of democracy.

Otti said: “Nigeria’ is celebrating an icon of our democracy and that is why I came to join my brother, Prof. Soludo, to honor this great Nigerian who wrote his name in the sand of time.

“I pray that at the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, it would be a triumph for our brother, Late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.”

NAN reports that Nwosu’s corpse, in a white casket draped with Nigerian flag, arrived the church at 11.00 a.m.

In attendance at the ceremony were the former governors of Anambra including Mr Peter Obi, traditional rulers, among others.

Nwosu, a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), (now Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), died in a U.S. hospital on Oct. 24 at 83.

Nwosu was chairman of NEC from 1989 to 1993 and oversaw the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, which General Ibrahim Babangida annulled.

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary election.

He used an innovative, inexpensive OPTION A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.(NAN)