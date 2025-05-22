Nwoko honoured as cultural ambassador by NCMM

Sen. Ned Nwoko was on Wednesday in Abuja, honoured as Cultural Ambassador by the National Commission for Museum and Monuments (NCMM).

By Deborah Coker

Sen. Ned Nwoko was on Wednesday in Abuja, honoured as Cultural Ambassador by the National Commission for Museum and Monuments (NCMM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recognition is in honour of Nwoko’s steadfast commitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural identity, promoting unity, and advancing cultural diplomacy both at home and abroad.

The senator, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, in his remarks during the event noted that cultural identity was the soul of every nation.

“I am deeply honoured to be named Cultural Ambassador by the NCMM, in recognition of my contributions to preserving Nigeria’s heritage.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, I have been at the forefront of efforts to ensure the return of looted Nigerian artifacts from foreign institutions.

“My advocacy reflects a deep understanding of the importance of cultural restitution in healing historical wounds and rebuilding national pride.

“From my efforts at Mount Ned, a cultural and historical hub in Delta that now serves as a living archive of Nigerian art, history, and tourism potential to my legislative advocacy in the Senate, I have remained committed to championing our heritage and supporting the creative sector as a vehicle for national rebirth,” he said.

He stressed that culture must not be seen as a relic of the past, but as a dynamic force in shaping the nation’s future.

“This award is a reminder that culture is not a relic of the past; it is our tool for shaping the future. I thank the NCMM for this recognition and reaffirm my dedication to promoting the best of who we are as a people,” Nwoko added.

Earlier the NCMM described the lawmaker as a visionary, whose work continues to inspire a deeper appreciation for Nigeria’s rich cultural landscape and heritage assets.

In another development, the lawmaker received a delegation from the African Diasporan Union, who visited him to formally present a bill seeking to grant Nigerian citizenship to Afro-descedants who have traced their ancestral roots to Nigeria.

He assured them of his support, while noting the importance of aligning such proposals with the nation’s constitutional and legal processes.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, I believe my office must serve the people meaningfully.

“In a related effort, I have also presented a bill for Nigerians in diaspora to be able to vote. The bill is now under celebration in the senate,” Nwoko added. (NAN)(www.nannnews.ng)