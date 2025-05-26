Nwifuru lauds transformation of key sectors in Ebonyi 

Francis Nwifuru has applauded the significant transformation in infrastructural development, Commerce, Education and Health sectors in the state.

By Uchenna Ugwu

Gov Francis Nwifuru has applauded the significant transformation in infrastructural development, Commerce, Education and Health sectors in the state.

Nwifuru made the commendation during the Second Anniversary Thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark May 29 celebration in Abakaliki.

The governor highlighted the successful implementation of policies and programmes in the four crucial areas, leading to significant benefits for the state.

He said that the efforts were focused on improving the lives of citizens and producing visible progress.

According to him, in education sector, the state is committed in developing human capital by investing in education.

Nwifuru said that about 270 students were sponsored for Masters and Doctorate degrees programme abroad.

He added that the state government would increase the number of students to 300 for the study saying that the state government aimed at advancing educational career of its citizens.

He said, “we have championed the importance of investing in infrastructure project.

On health, the governor said that the N500, 000 increase of monthly allowances for medical doctors working in general hospitals across the state was key part of a strong healthcare system.

Nwifuru, while encouraging the people to consistently pray for leaders in the country, appreciated former governors of the state, founding fathers, religious leaders and other government functionaries for their contributions to the development of the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)