Nwifuru inaugurates 64 Development Centre Coordinators in Ebonyi

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has sworn in Coordinators of the 64 Development Centres of Ebonyi with a charge to assist the local and state governments to develop the state.

The event was held on Monday at the New Government House, Centenary City in the State Secretariat, Abakaliki.

The governor also inaugurated newly appointed Special Assistants with a charge to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the administration as the government strove to develop the state.

Nwifuru, in his brief speech after inaugurating the appointees, charged them to work to realise the administration’s ‘Charter of Needs’ mantra ensuring that resources meant for their development centers were used to develop their areas.

“You may not have been the best from your various development centres but, by divine Providence, you have been selected to serve your people in this capacity; you are therefore to help the state in its development strive,” the governor said. (NAN)

By Douglas Okoro

