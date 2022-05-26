Nwifuru emerges Ebonyi APC gubernatorial candidate

The Speaker of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the state by winning the party’s primaries.

Nwifuru scored 743 votes to beat four other aspirants in the exercise conducted under tight security at the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, Abakaliki.

The second position went to Mrs Rosemary Ofoke who scored 63 votes, Senator Julius Ucha came third with 22 votes, Chief Elias Mbam scored 10 votes and Chief Edward Nkwegu, eight votes.

The APC Chairman of the primaries committee to the state, Mr Emmanuel Adebayo announced Nwifuru as the winner in front of party faithful and dignatories who include Governor David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

The committee chairman announced that a total of 855 delegates were accredited for the exercise while the total votes cast was 854.

“The total number of valid votes was 846 while the invalid votes were eigth.

He expressed delighted over the orderly conduct of the exercise and thanked officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies among other concerned stakeholders who monitored the exercise.

A visibly excited Nwifuru in thanked God for his victory and dedicated it to party faithful who have supported him relentlessly.

“I thank my father and mentor, Chief, Engr David Umahi for being the instrument God uses to uplift me.

“Umahi made me what I am today even being the speaker of the state House of Assembly since 2015.

Nwifuru was endorsed by Umahi as his choice to succed him and he galvanised support for him since making the declaration.

