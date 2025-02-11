Nwifuru denies involvement in arrest of ex-Ohanaeze youth president

Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, on Tuesday denied involvement in the arrest of the former Youth President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mr Igboayaka .O. Igboayaka.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police announced the arrest of Igboayaka on Feb.10 based on a petition written against him by undisclosed persons.

The command disclosed that Igboayaka was accused of disseminating information capable of truncating peace in communities in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Monday Uzor, in a statement, said that social media speculations that his principal ordered the arrest, was false.

Uzor said that the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state, remained committed to uphold justice and ensure peace.

“Nwifuru remains committed to protect the rights of all Ebonyi people.

“The governor’s role is to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard lives and properties and not to interfere in law enforcement procedures.

“Any arrest or investigation by the Nigerian Police is purely within the jurisdiction of the security agencies, independent of any influence from the governor,” the statement read.

The CPS, while urging the public to disregard reports of the governor’s link to the arrest, however, commended security agencies for Igboayaka’s timely arrest.

“Igboayaka claimed responsibility for the attacks in Amegu, Nkalaha in Ishielu Local Government, which has attracted local and international attention.

“He should provide intelligence that would end killings and other communal skirmishes in future.

“The social media purveyors should be aware that Igboayaka not only claimed to be responsible for the attacks but knew when it was conceived and hatched,” the statement read.

He noted that intelligence reports at the government’s disposal does not show that Igboayaka works with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) or Department of State Services (DSS). (NAN)