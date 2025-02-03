Nwifuru congratulates Austin Umahi, Uguru on appointments 

Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has congratulated Austin Umahi, younger brother to Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, on his federal board appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has congratulated Austin Umahi, younger brother to Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works, on his federal board appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Austin Umahi was recently appointed Chairman of the Governing Board of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

Nwifuru congratulated Austin, who served as Director-General of his gubernatorial campaign council, in a statement in Sunday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor.

The governor also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Treasurer, Chief Mathew Uguru, on his appointment as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia.

“I have absolute confidence in these two illustrious sons of the state to deliver on their mandates as Chairmen of both boards,” Nwifuru stated.

He noted that their appointments would support the President’s efforts to end medical tourism in Nigeria, given their vast public service experience.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both men on their respective appointments,” Nwifuru added.

The governor attributed both appointments to their dedication, exceptional leadership, and commitment to the ideals of public service.

“I am confident that your wealth of experience and visionary approach will bring transformative progress to these esteemed health institutions.

“This will ensure better healthcare delivery for our people and lasting contributions to Nigeria’s health sector.

“I commend President Bola Tinubu for finding these two Ebonyi sons worthy to serve the nation,” he said. (NAN)