Nwifuru announces N150, 000 Christmas bonus for Ebonyi workers

By Douglas Okoro

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has announced a N150,000 Christmas bonus to all state civil servants as appreciation to their dedication and commitment to service.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abakaliki by Dr Monday Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor.

According to the statement, the governor announced this at a State banquet organised in honor of the visiting British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Gill Lever at the Government House Abakaliki.

“Workers in Ebonyi State Civil service will receive N150, 000 each as 2024 Christmas bonus from the State Government.

“The gesture is in appreciation of workers commitment to duty and their understanding during the strike action.

“Our Workers have shown a lot of commitments and respect to us as a government.

“During the strike action they heeded our appeal because they understood the situation of things and we are most grateful and ready to always dialogue on how to improve their welfare,” the statement read.

The governor further directed that every worker should receive the bonus before close of work on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Uzor said that the governor had earlier received the British Deputy High Commissioner in his office at Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki where he solicited the assistance of the British Government in the areas of Water, Health, power and education as well as Agriculture.

“We are committed to industrialising the state; we have made progress in Ebonyi Pipe Production Company, Ebonyi State Fertilisers and Chemicals Company, Industrial Clusters, and Ebonyi State Hatchery, Nkaliki.

“We cultivate rice in large quantities and seek your collaboration to enhance production for exportation,” the governor said.

The statement added: “Water and sanitation are another area we have made significant progress in our quest to increase provision and access to quality water supply in the rural and urban areas.

“We have revived the Oferekpe water scheme with the capacity to produce 100 million cubic litres of water on a daily basis.”

Gov. Nwifuru commended the UK Foreign Office and other development partners for their active support and commitment to Nigeria’s State development.

Earlier, the Deputy High Commissioner had expressed satisfaction with on-going development in the state and pledged to assist considering the long standing ties between the UK and Nigeria. (NAN)