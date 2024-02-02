Nwifuru absolves council boss of incompetence in checking killings

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has absolved the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Chinonso Ajah, of incompetence in checking the recent killings in the area.

Nwifuru made the declaration on Thursday at the council during the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for the Feb. 3 Ebonyi south senatorial district by-election.

The governor said that the unfortunate killing of some youths in the area was perpetrated so that people will lose confidence in the chairman’s abilities.

“They want me to say that the chairman does not have the capacity to maintain peace in the council.

“They don’t want him to secure a second term in office but with your affirmations and consultation with stakeholders, he has my support,” he said.

He said that the killings were also aimed at discrediting his government, especially when he leaves office as the governor.

“When I leave office and another youth is expected to take over, people will oppose such an opportunity given to the youths.

“They want people to say that when Nwifuru, a youth, was in power, there were killings.

“We should support the council chairman to deal with these people as they are not happy that the council chairman and governor are youths,” he said.

Nwifuru swore to do everything within his reach to apprehend and prosecute all those responsible for the killings in the area.

“You can’t because of politics and access to gun, say that someone will not attend a burial in his community.

“We would abide by the law in this matter but all those involved in it will not survive it,” he said.

He urged the people to vote for the APC candidate because his pedigree will make him succeed at the Senate.

“The southern senatorial district had always selected its best for the Senate and this is the first time we would be sending a professor there.

“All the Senate principal officers from Ebonyi in the past, have always come from the south and this makes me jealous as someone from the northern district,” he said.

The Pioneer Secretary of the APC in Ebonyi, Chief Chaka Nweze, thanked the governor for the visit and promised that the people would deliver the APC candidate in totality.

Nweze, a former Chairman of the council, noted that the people would heed to the governor’s admonition of protecting their votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other stakeholders from the area took turns in assuring the governor of total victory for the party at the poll. (NAN)

By Chukwumeka Opara

