NWFL Super 6 now scheduled for Monday

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) has confirmed the 2023 NWFL Premiership Super Six will begin on Monday.

The league body had originally scheduled the event to run from June 9 to 16 in Asaba but was postponed due to the ongoing WAFU B Under-20 tournament in Ghana.

According to Modupe Shabi, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the league, the tournament will now hold from June 5 to June 11 in Asaba.

“The development came in the wake of the NFF bid to meet the fast-approaching deadline set by CAF for the submission of countries’ representatives for the WAFU-B playoff for the CAF Women’s Champions League later this year,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participating teams are Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens and Robo Queens, all following their qualifications from the regular season concluded in April.

In Group A, Edo Queens finished as group winners with 25 points from 12 matches, followed by Robo Queens in second with 22 points and Confluence Queens in third with 21 points.

Delta Queens claimed the top spot in Group B, with 26 points, just one ahead of title holders Bayelsa Queens sit in second and Rivers Angels in third with 20 points from 12 games.

The winner of this year’s NWFL Super Six Tournament will represent the country in WAFU-B zonal qualifiers for CAF Women’s Champions League. (NAN)