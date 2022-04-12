NWFL Super 6: FCT FA backs Naija Ratels for title challenge

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The FCT Football Association (FA) has promised to support Naija Ratels FC of Abuja as they prepare for the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super six.

Ngozi Eze, Chairperson of the FCT FA women football committee told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the FA was proud of the Abuja based club for qualifying for the NWFL Super six.

Eze said the FA had presented a meritorious award to the proprietor of Naija Ratels FC, Paul Edeh for his support for women football in the FCT.

“We have not had the opportunity of any female club represent us in FCT in recent times, until Naija Ratels came and declared interest to settle and operate from Abuja.

“When the club came, they started from pro-league, from there, they qualified to play the Premier League of Nigeria Women football.

“The proprietor of the club had faced up and down challenges in the League, yet he stood strong and focused, so the award is to encourage him more,” she said.

The chairperson said the club had all it takes to win the NWFL title and represent the country at the continent’s CAF champions women League.

Paul Edeh the proprietor of the club told NAN that although the ‘Super six’ will be very difficult, the club will approach each match at a time with the ultimate aim of winning.

He assured of his commitment to continue to support women football in the FCT and the country.

NAN reports that the NWFL Super Six will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Edo from May 2 to May 8.

The top six NWFL Premiership clubs: Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazon’s, Naija Ratels (Group A) and Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels and Delta Queens (Group B) will slug it out to be crowned champions of the league

.

The eventual winner based on points amassed will be crowned league champions and will represent Nigeria at the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League later in the year.(NAN)

